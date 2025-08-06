Amdocs: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $154 million.…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $154 million.

The Saint Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

