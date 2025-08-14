Amcor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss…

Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $39 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $511 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.01 billion.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 83 cents per share.

Amcor shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCR

