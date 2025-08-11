AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $2.93. A year ago, they were trading at $5.

