Ambac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $55 million in the period.

Ambac shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.29, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC

