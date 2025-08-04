Amazon Freevee Is Shutting Down: Here Are Free (or Cheap) Places to Stream Your Shows Instead

Now that August 2025 has arrived, the popular Amazon Freevee streaming service is no longer available. Amazon announced the decision…

Now that August 2025 has arrived, the popular Amazon Freevee streaming service is no longer available. Amazon announced the decision to shut down the app several months prior. With Freevee gone, you may be wondering where you will be able to stream free quality content now.

We break down what the demise of Amazon Freevee means to cost-conscious streamers, some alternative free streaming apps and how to save on paid subscriptions so you can binge to your heart’s content.

What Was Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee was an ad-supported streaming platform (formerly IMDb TV) offering movies and television shows. No subscription was needed, and it had a standalone app that users could download to stream content on their devices.

Will Amazon Freevee Content Still Be Available?

You can technically still watch Amazon Freevee content, but it will no longer be under that brand banner and the app is obsolete.

Amazon decided to consolidate and transition Freevee content into “Watch For Free” selections on Prime Video. Anyone can access Prime Video, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, though you will need an Amazon.com account. You can watch Prime Video via your web browser by going to Amazon.com or you can download the Prime Video app.

Free Streaming Platforms to Explore

Your free streaming days aren’t over yet. “Free TV is having a moment, but television has historically been free, so really we’re coming full circle,” says Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, one of the most popular free streaming platforms.

Here are four platforms to check out:

1. Tubi

Tubi boasts the largest free streaming library in the world, with nearly 300,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 original titles.”And we use smart tech to surface what’s most relevant to viewers,” Lewinson says. That’s part of the reason why Tubi is super popular for people on a budget. In fact, more than two-thirds (67%) of Tubi users are cord-cutters or cord-nevers, according to the company.

Gosselin is also a fan. “It’s the kind of place where a forgotten ’90s thriller sits next to an art house gem from South Korea,” he says.

2. Pluto TV

If you’re looking for off-the-beaten-path content to stream, Pluto TV has you covered. This ad-sponsored, free app partners with more than 400 international media companies to offer content across many genres, languages and categories. In addition to movies and TV shows, there is also some sports, news and kids programming. You can access and stream Pluto TV on mobile, web and connected TV devices.

3. The Roku Channel

Another way to access thousands of free TV shows, movies, plus more than 500 live TV channels is The Roku Channel. It also offers Roku Originals content. Users can stream via Roku devices, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and through the web and mobile apps.

4. Plex

Plex is part streaming service, part content organization tool. You can certainly use it just for its free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV. But if you want to get the most out of the app, you can create a master Watchlist that includes content from other apps. Just download the Plex app to get started.

Streaming Savings Strategies

Free streaming content can keep you busy for hours on end, but sometimes you want to stay in the loop by watching the latest trending series that’s only available to paid subscribers. But when you string a few $4.99 or $9.99 monthly charges together, those costs quickly add up. Here are some ways to keep your home entertainment budget in check.

Consider bundling. “If you’re a regular streamer, consider signing up for a bundle of services, which will be less expensive than paying for each platform individually,” says Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. For example, the Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which includes Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads), costs $10.99, vs. Disney+ or Hulu alone for $9.99 each per month.

Take advantage of free trials (but remember to cancel them). Many major streaming services offer free trials from time to time that let you test before buying, Bodge says. You can also score longer free trials with certain purchases. For example, if you buy a new Apple device, you can often get three free months of Apple TV.

“Churn and burn.” That’s the phrase Gosselin uses for subscribing for just a month or two and then moving on to something else. The plan: Jot down the series or movies you care most about, subscribe when they drop, watch with intention and cancel before the next billing cycle, he says. That way, you can allocate a set amount of budgeted money toward just one or two services at a time and not pay for multiple platforms year-round.

Keep it basic. Most paid streaming services offer a lower-cost option, and there’s usually no good reason to pay more. “You’ll have to deal with commercials, but that might be a small price to pay compared with the actual cost of commercial-free premium services,” Bodge says. Hulu, for example, offers an ad-supported plan at $9.99 per month, while its ad-free plan jumps up to $18.99.

Audit your billing statements. Gosselin recommends looking over your credit card statements every quarter to make sure you’re not paying for subscriptions you’re not using. Ask yourself a blunt question: “Did I actually open this app in the last 30 days?” If not, head right over to your app and cancel.

Share the cost. Some services still allow multiple profiles to share an account (usually within one household, so be sure to check the rules). “Splitting a single plan with a roommate or family member effectively cuts the bill in half without stepping outside the terms of service,” Gosselin says.

Take advantage of student status. Some streaming content is discounted for college students. For example, Peacock TV is offering students $2.99 per month pricing for its premium-level ad-free plan, which is even cheaper than the $10.99 for the ad-supported plan for non-students. You’ll have to go through a verification process to prove you’re in school.

See if your credit card offers streaming perks. For example, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gets you 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, and offers a Disney+ bundle statement credit up to $7 per month.

Check with your cellular carrier. Some cell providers offer perks and benefits for signing up for their plans, including free streaming subscriptions. For instance, T-Mobile introduced “Hulu on Us” to customers last year on top of its “Netflix on Us” perk, giving customers free access to two of the most popular platforms. And Verizon is currently offering Disney+ Premium free for six months.

Is Free Streaming Still Possible?

Though you may initially mourn the loss of Amazon Freevee if you were an avid user, Gosselin says it’s an example of a lesson he’s learned over and over in personal finance: “Nothing that starts out free stays free forever.”

But if you know where to look, you can still find plenty of options to feed your binge-watching habit without spending a dime … at least for now.

