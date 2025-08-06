Alto Ingredients: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million…

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pekin, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.