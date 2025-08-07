Alta Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $481.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.3 million.

Alta Equipment shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.17, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

