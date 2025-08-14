Allot Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 3 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $98 million to $102 million.

Allot Communications shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

