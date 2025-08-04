Allison Transmission: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $195 million.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $195 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $814 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.4 million.

Allison Transmission shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

