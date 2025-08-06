Allient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period.

Allient shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.11, a rise of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.