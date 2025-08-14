Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Allied Gaming & Entertainment:…

Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2025, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGAE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up