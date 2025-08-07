Alliant Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $174…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $174 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $961 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per share.

