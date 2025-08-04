Allegiant Travel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $65.2…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $65.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $3.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $689.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Allegiant Travel expects its results to range from a loss of $2.75 per share to a loss of $1.75 per share.

Allegiant Travel shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.24, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGT

