Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.39 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

Alico shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.25, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

