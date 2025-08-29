Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.02 billion.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $34.57 billion in the period.

Alibaba shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

