Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $527.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.1 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

