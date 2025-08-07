Alector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.46. A year ago, they were trading at $4.91.

