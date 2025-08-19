Alaska Airlines Premium Credit Card Takes Flight This Summer

Alaska Airlines has finally launched its first premium credit card, the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite, co-branded with Bank of…

Alaska Airlines has finally launched its first premium credit card, the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite, co-branded with Bank of America. The card, announced in March, offers rewards through the new Atmos Rewards loyalty program, access to Alaska Lounges and other benefits.

What to Know About the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite Credit Card

Alaska Airlines’ Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite credit card offers new cardholders 100,000 bonus points for a limited time after spending $6,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days from opening an account.

Earning Potential

Along with a new credit card, Alaska Airlines has also introduced its new Global Companion Award. It covers a companion’s ticket when booking travel for two on the same itinerary, up to a set number of points. Cardholders can earn up to two awards per year to use across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, oneworld and global partners on any class of service.

— Global Companion Award (25,000 points). Earned after qualifying spend on a new account and annually. Can be redeemed for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.

— Global Companion Award (100,000 points). Earned by spending $60,000 or more on purchases within a year.

— Three points on eligible purchases. Earn three points for every dollar spent on eligible dining and foreign purchases, as well as eligible Alaska and Hawaiian purchases.

— 10% rewards bonus for Bank of America customers. Eligible Bank of America account holders can earn a 10% rewards bonus on all card purchases.

— Spend $2 and earn one status point. Earn more status points whenever you use your card. There’s no limit on earnings with the Summit card.

— 10,000 status points on every card anniversary. Earn Atmos Silver and oneworld Ruby with 20,000 points, and Atmos Gold and oneworld Sapphire with 40,000 status points.

Perks

The Summit card offers cardholders several premium perks:

— Alaska Lounge access. Enjoy eight passes per year to all nine Alaska Lounges. Existing members can share passes. Through 2026, cardholders can also receive access to the premium bar.

— Travel delay credit. Cardholders will receive an instant $50 voucher for a same-day Alaska Airlines flight delay of more than two hours or a flight cancellation within 24 hours of departure. The voucher is only valid for 48 hours and is linked to the Summit Visa Infinite card.

— Free checked bag and preferred boarding. Cardholders and up to six guests on the same reservation can receive early group boarding and a free checked bag on Alaska- and Hawaiian-operated flights.

— Waived same-day flight change fee. Save up to $50 on each round-trip flight.

— Partner program points transfer. Transfer points to hotel partner programs, up to a 1:1 exchange rate.

— Free points sharing. Transfer redeemable points with up to 10 other Atmos Rewards members with no transfer fees.

— Waived partner award booking fees. Save up to $25 per person on every round-trip flight when using points to book with an Alaska Airlines partner.

Terms and Fees

The Summit Visa Infinite credit card has an annual fee of $395, an annual percentage rate of 20.24% to 28.24%, and no foreign transaction fees.

How to Get the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite Card

The Summit credit card will be issued by Bank of America in partnership with Alaska Airlines. You can access the credit card application through the Bank of America or Alaska Airlines website.

Alternatives to Consider

If you’re looking for similar offers, consider these airline travel rewards programs.

— Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature Card. Previously called the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Credit Card, this card offers a $99 companion fare benefit each anniversary after you spend $6,000 or more in purchases. There’s also a welcome bonus, free checked bag and priority boarding, and a 10% rewards bonus. The card charges a $95 annual fee.

— Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card. Earn 60,000 miles after spending $3,000 in purchases within the first six months. Cardholders receive an annual Companion Certificate for main cabin travel, earn $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each year and $1 MQD for every $20 spent. You’ll also get 15% off Award Travel booked with miles through delta.com and the Fly Delta app, and earn 3 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and eligible hotel stays, along with 2 miles per dollar on eligible dining and at U.S. supermarkets. The card charges a $350 annual fee. See Rates & Fees

Should You Get the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite Card?

The Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card is best for frequent Alaska or Hawaiian Airlines travelers who want flexibility and access to exclusive benefits. If you plan to spend $60,000 or more per year on your Summit card, the combination of Companion Award, welcome bonus and other status-qualifying points can deliver outmatched value that covers the annual fee.

