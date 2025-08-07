Alarm.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $34.6 million.…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $34.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $254.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.5 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $990 million to $996.4 million.

Alarm.com shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.34, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

