Airgain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Airgain expects its per-share earnings to be 1 cent.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $13 million to $15 million for the fiscal third quarter.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.33. A year ago, they were trading at $6.48.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.