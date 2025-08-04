Air Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $385.2 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $385.2 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $731.7 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $55.15, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

