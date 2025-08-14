Air Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $422,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.37. A year ago, they were trading at $3.75.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.