Agilon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Monday reported a loss of $104.4 million…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Monday reported a loss of $104.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.82. A year ago, they were trading at $6.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.