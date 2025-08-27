Agilent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $336 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.56 to $5.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.93 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $118.78, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.