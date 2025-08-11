Agenus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $30 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.27. A year ago, they were trading at $5.09.

