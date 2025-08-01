Live Radio
Home » Latest News » AG Mortgage Investment Trust:…

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2025, 7:44 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported profit of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up