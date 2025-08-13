Afya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.4…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.4 million.

The Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 40 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period.

Afya shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.92, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.