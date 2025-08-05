Aflac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $599 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $599 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.54 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

Aflac shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $98.92, a climb of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

