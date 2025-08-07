Affordable Wedding Gift Ideas

If you’re attending multiple weddings this year, you already know how brutal these events can be on your finances. There…

If you’re attending multiple weddings this year, you already know how brutal these events can be on your finances.

There may be multiple dresses, tuxes, plane tickets and hotel rooms to pay for. You may have pets to board and children to get babysitters for.

When it comes to gift-giving, you can find inexpensive options.

“You shouldn’t worry about how much the cost is,” says Lisa Mirza Grotts, a certified etiquette professional based in San Francisco.

“The gift you choose should come from the heart, not how much you spent. When it comes from that place, it will be appreciated,” she adds.

With that in mind, here are some wedding gift suggestions — all priced at under $100 as of the date of publication.

1. A Map

A map doesn’t sound like much of a gift, but this is not an ordinary map. Kendall Valerio, owner of Sadie & June in Ottawa, Ontario, has a clever idea for a gift.

“We hand-embroider vintage map prints with hearts. For where you live, where you met your love, where you can’t wait to travel to again. Just like the red heart, your story gets stitched into your unique piece,” Valerio says.

Prices vary, but it’s easy to find maps on the website for under $100 — and mostly under $50.

Waypoint Wanders sells scratch-off maps, many of them priced in the neighborhood of $30. As the couple travels to the places on the map, they scratch off the locations, eventually revealing a beautiful map.

2. A Canvas Print

If you have a striking picture of the couple, have it enlarged and printed on canvas. CanvasPrints.com offers a lot of options for under $100. Generally, the smaller the frame, the less it will cost. Just upload a photo to the site to have it printed on cotton-blended canvas. Soon, you’ll receive a personal wedding gift — without having to leave your house.

3. Monogrammed Passport Covers

This gift is “for the travelers,” Grotts says. If the newlyweds often go to far-flung places, getting them monogrammed passport covers would be a great gift — and they’d think about you every time they traveled the globe.

For those who didn’t know monogrammed passport covers were a thing, a lot of places sell them for a variety of prices, ranging from $12 to well over $100, according to online searches.

Personalization Mall is currently selling monogrammed passport covers for $26.99 apiece.

4. Monogrammed Bathrobes

Grotts says this might be a good choice for the spa set.

RobeMart has a lot of women’s and men’s bathrobes for under $100. It will monogram them for $9.99 (for 11 characters).

5. A Gift Card

This idea may not sound personal, but it depends on the gift card. A generic gift card will probably be appreciated but quickly forgotten by a newly married couple. But couples might remember some gift cards fondly, even years later, if it’s a little unique.

“Couples today are very practical,” says Denise Buzy-Pucheu, owner of The Persnickety Bride in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

She suggests considering one of the following gift cards:

— Airbnb

— Spafinder

— Wayfair

— T.J.Maxx

— HomeGoods

6. A Cookbook

Consider giving newlyweds a book about food, like “A Couple Cooks: 100 Recipes to Cook Together,” by Sonja Overhiser. It’s currently $27.54 on Amazon and full of recipes that should spice up any couple’s evening.

7. Couples’ Aprons

If the couple enjoys cooking, you could pair matching aprons with a cookbook. Walmart has a set of aprons that say Mr. Right and Mrs. Always Right for sale for $24.95. Zazzle and Etsy are also websites that offer customized couples’ aprons.

8. An Appliance

Buzy-Pucheu suggests giving a newlywed couple “any small, sturdy appliance” from Cuisinart. “They are rugged, they last and they’re built for families,” she says. “Any Cuisinart blender, juicer or chopper for under $100 would be awesome.”

9. Entertainment

Give the couple the gift of streaming and an affordable date night option.

“The first year after marriage should be all about the newlyweds settling into their new life together, and a subscription service will do just that,” says Martin Thornburg, a bridal designer for Mon Cheri Bridals in Ewing, New Jersey.

A one-year subscription to a streaming service like Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+ will give the couple “unlimited date night movie options,” he says.

Depending on the service — and if you get an annual subscription versus paying it monthly — this gift should cost about $100. The price will also depend on the service you choose and whether it’ll come with ads or not.

10. The Wedding Invitation, Framed

Help the couple commemorate their big day.

“A sentimental and inexpensive gift is taking the wedding invitation you were sent in the mail and framing it. Framing the invitation is a meaningful gift. The couple can hang it on the wall and have a way to look back on their big day all the time,” Thornburg says.

11. Casting Kit

Give the couple a hand — or two. Consider gifting a hand-holding casting kit.

These kits allow a couple to create a mold of their hands clasping. It’s a gift that symbolizes their love and togetherness. A little sappy, maybe, but memorable. Amazon sells a number of them, some under $30.

12. Cheese Board Set

This is the sort of gift couples often ask for on a registry, so it’s pretty safe. There are numerous cheese board platters on Amazon for under $50. And maybe the next time the couple hosts, you’ll be among the guests.

13. Chess Board Set

A chess set can serve as a game but also as a design element in the home. While Wayfair offers some upscale chess sets, it also sells some for under $100.

14. Movie Marquee Photo Print

An Uncommon Goods item that would work well as a wedding gift: a personalized movie marquee photo print. It’s a photo of a cinema marquee, and it looks as if it’s playing a movie called “When (Name of Person) Met (Name of Person),” which is a riff off the classic 1989 movie, “When Harry Met Sally.”

Or, you can go with a different movie title.

The photo print is $85 unframed or $125 in a black frame.

15. ‘Stars the Night We Met’ Map

If you’re really looking for something clever, find out the date your couple met and what city they were in, and then visit Printed Memories, a website that specializes in creating personalized gifts.

You provide the date and location where the newlyweds met, and you’ll receive an accurate drawing of the star constellations that night.

Prices vary, from way under $100 to more, depending on whether you go for a big print (24″ x 32″), small (12″ x 16″) or somewhere in between (12″ x 24″). You can pick a natural wood or black wood frame, or opt for no frame.

