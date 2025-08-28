Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $69.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $876.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $52.2 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $855 million to $885 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.99, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.