Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.57. A year ago, they were trading at $2.64.

