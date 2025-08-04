Aecom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $131 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $131 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.94 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 million to $5.2 million.

Aecom shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $111.94, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

