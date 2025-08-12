Adverum Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.34.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.24 per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.34. A year ago, they were trading at $6.92.

