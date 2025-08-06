Advantage Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $52.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $177.7 million in the period.

Advantage Energy shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.88, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

