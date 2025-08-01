AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $31.4 million. The…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $31.4 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $410 million in the period.

AdvanSix shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

