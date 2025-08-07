Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported profit of $143.9 million…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported profit of $143.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $829.9 million in the period.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMS

