Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

