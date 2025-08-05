ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $265.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, ADTRAN Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 56% in the last 12 months.

