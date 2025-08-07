Adtalem: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $54.2…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $54.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $457.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $237.1 million, or $6.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.94 billion.

Adtalem shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.23, a climb of 75% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE

