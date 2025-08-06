Adient: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $36 million, after…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $36 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue of $14.4 billion.

Adient shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3% in the last 12 months.

