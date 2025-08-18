Adecoagro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $17.6 million, after reporting…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $17.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $382.1 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.20, a fall of 19% in the last 12 months.

