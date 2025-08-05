Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.7 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have increased 84% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADPT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.