Acushnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $75.6 million.

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $720.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.5 million.

