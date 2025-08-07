Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.55. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

