ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $401.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 8% in the last 12 months.

