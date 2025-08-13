Accuray: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 million.…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $127.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.6 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $458.5 million.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $471 million to $485 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $1.45.

