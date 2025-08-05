Accel Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $335.9 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.39, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACEL

