Acadia Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $30.1 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $869.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.7 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.35 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.76, a decline of 69% in the last 12 months.

