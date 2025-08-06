Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $51.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.67.

