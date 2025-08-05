AC Immune: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.7 million…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.62.

